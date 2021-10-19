Kishida, Matsuno Not at Prime Minister's Office during Missile Firing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition lawmakers expressed concerns Tuesday that both Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno were absent from the prime minister's office in Tokyo for election campaigning when North Korea fired ballistic missiles.

Kishida told reporters when he returned to the prime minister's office Tuesday afternoon that there was no problem with his government's crisis management.

When the missiles were fired in the morning, Kishida was in the northeastern city of Fukushima to kick off his campaign tour for the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

He told reporters in Fukushima that he would make efforts to figure out the situation after the missile firing. He then visited Sendai, another northeastern city, before canceling the rest of his campaign tour for the day.

Matsuno was also away from the prime minister's office for his own campaigning in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, at the time of the missile firing.

