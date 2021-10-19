Japan Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 372 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new fatalities on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition fell by 18 from Monday to 294.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases fell by 41 from a week earlier to 36, the 11th straight day below 100. There were 13 new deaths among patients in their 30s to 80s.

In the capital, the seven-day average of new infection cases dropped 48.1 pct week on week to 51.7.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards fell by five from the previous day to 26.

