Tokyo Confirms 36 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 36 on Tuesday, down by 41 from a week earlier and below 100 for the 11th day in a row, according to the Japanese capital's metropolitan government.

The seven-day moving average of daily infection figures dropped 48.1 pct week on week to 51.7.

In the capital, 13 new fatalities were reported among infected people on the day. The deceased were in their 30s to 80s.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards fell by five from the previous day to 26.

