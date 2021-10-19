Japan to Mull Possessing Ability to Attack Enemy Bases: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that the government will consider all options, including possessing the ability to attack enemy bases, to better prepare for missile attacks.

"I've already ordered a review of the national security strategy," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office after the government held a National Security Council meeting in response to North Korea's ballistic missile launches the same day.

"We can't overlook the rapid advances of North Korea's nuclear- and missile-related technologies," Kishida said.

"We'll protect our country's land, waters and airspace, as well as the Japanese people's lives and properties, at all costs," he added.

Kishida had expressed his willingness to consider Japan's acquisition of capabilities to attack enemy bases in order to effectively prevent missile attacks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]