Defamatory Posts to Shut Yahoo News Comment Sections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Yahoo Japan Corp. said Tuesday that it has introduced a function to automatically shut comment sections of its news article site when defamatory posts are detected.

Using artificial intelligence technology, the unit of Z Holdings Corp. <4689> will make it impossible for users to view or post new comments on the basis of the number of comments violating the site's policy and other criteria.

The new function was introduced the same day to coincide with the start of the official campaign period for the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

A message urging users to take care not to make illegal posts on political news articles will be displayed during the campaign period through the election on Oct. 31.

So far, Yahoo Japan has deleted the posts it judged as defamatory on comment sections and suspended posts by users who repeatedly violated the site's comment policy.

