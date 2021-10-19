88 Afghan Evacuees Arrive in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--A group of 88 Afghans who have fled their country arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Tuesday night.

They include 32 local workers of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and 45 local workers of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Those Afghans fled to Qatar by air, and the Japanese government helped them by issuing visas to Japan and arranging flight tickets.

At Narita airport, an Afghan local worker for the Japanese Embassy told reporters, "I'm happy to come to Japan, and thank you to the government of Japan for the help and support, and also the Japanese people."

The group brought the total number of Afghan local workers for Japanese institutions who have arrived in Japan to 261.

