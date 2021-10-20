Vote-Value Gap Exceeds 2 Times in Japan's Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The maximum vote-value disparity among single-seat constituencies in Japan's House of Representatives exceeds two times, Jiji Press estimates showed Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Lower House elections in 2009, 2012 and 2014 were held in a state of unconstitutionality because of maximum vote-value disparities of over two times.

As of Monday, the No. 13 constituency in Tokyo had the largest number of voters, at 482,445, while the No. 1 constituency in Tottori Prefecture had the smallest, at 231,313.

As a result, the weight of a single vole in the Tottori constituency was 2.086 times greater than that in the Tokyo constituency.

Thirty-one of the Lower House's 289 single-seat constituencies across the country had vote-value disparities of over two times compared with the Tottori constituency.

