Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko Turns 87

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko, wife of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, turned 87 on Wednesday.

She continued to avoid outings and refrain from inviting guests in the last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, spending peaceful days with the Emperor Emeritus at their Sento Kari Gosho temporary Imperial residence in Tokyo, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer have been a good memory for the Empress Emerita, who often talks about the event with the 87-year-old Emperor Emeritus during morning and evening walks and with her aides.

The couple also recalled memories of foreign royals who visited Japan for the previous Tokyo Games in 1964.

The Empress Emerita has watched closely news reports on natural disasters, including a deadly mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in July.

