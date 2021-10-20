Osaka Police VTubers' Crime Prevention Video Released

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers, from Osaka Prefectural Police have debuted with the release of a crime prevention video targeting children.

The rare original virtual characters of Japanese police were completed with coordinated efforts by the western Japan police department's Miyakojima station and Osaka University of Arts.

"We plan to utilize the characters in ways such as showing video clips to nursery school children," an official involved in the project at the department said.

The unit of five virtual characters with the motif of a police dog and others, called V Magisters, was designed by students using computer graphics. Magister means teacher in Latin.

As a first step, three video clips were released, explaining "five promises" for children to protect themselves, such as not following strangers, with quizzes to check children's understanding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]