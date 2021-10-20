N. Korea Successfully Test-Fires New SLBM: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's Academy of National Defense Science successfully test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday.

The news agency said the missile was fired from the "8.24 Yongung" ship, which is believed to be a submarine. It has not reported whether the test was observed by North Korea's top leader, Kim Jong Un.

On Tuesday, the South Korean military said that North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile from waters off the city of Sinpho in South Hamgyong Province in eastern North Korea toward the Sea of Japan the same day and that the missile is estimated to have flown some 590 kilometers while reaching an altitude of some 60 kilometers.

