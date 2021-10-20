Japan, U.S. Criticize N. Korea's Missile Firing

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States on Tuesday criticized North Korea's firing of a short-range ballistic missile the same day, saying that the act violates U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The criticism came at a three-way working-level meeting on North Korean issues in Washington among Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Noh Kyu-duk, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

The three agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to encourage the reclusive nation to give up nuclear weapons, while steadily implementing the U.N. resolutions and beefing up deterrence in the region.

Funakoshi and Noh indicated that they will support possible dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

Funakoshi asked for cooperation over the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals and received the backing of Kim and Noh on the matter.

