Japanese Yen Sinks to Nearly 4-Year Lows

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese yen sank to nearly four-year lows versus the dollar on Wednesday, in light of rising U.S. interest rates and firm domestic and overseas stock prices.

The dollar advanced to levels around 114.69 yen, which had been unseen since November 2017, before settling at 114.50-50 yen at noon, up from 114.02-06 yen at 5 p.m the previous day.

"Risk appetite is growing among investors, following strong earnings reports from U.S. companies," an asset management firm official said.

