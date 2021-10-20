Mount Aso in Southwestern Japan Erupts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, had a medium-scale eruption around 11:43 a.m. Wednesday (2:43 a.m. GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption occurred at a crater of Nakadake, one of the five peaks of Mount Aso, unleashing a pyroclastic flow. The fast-moving flow of volcanic material and hot gas reached a point some 1,300 meters west of the crater.

Volcanic smoke rose to a height of some 3,500 meters, with volcanic ashes falling in nearby areas.

The eruption scattered large volcanic rocks to about 900 meters south of the crater.

Volcanic ashes are forecast to fall mainly on the southeast of the mountain.

