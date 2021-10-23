ELECTION INSIGHT: LDP Endorsement Battle Leaves Resentment in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Ube, Yamaguchi Pref., Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--A closely watched battle between two former cabinet ministers for endorsement by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party as official party candidate for the Oct. 31 general election ended with a decision that pushed one of them into retirement.

In the No. 3 constituency of Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, former education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, 60, will run on the LDP ticket for a seat in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in the coming election, in a bid to switch from the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Hayashi was chosen over former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura, 78, who has represented the LDP in the constituency for many years.

The decision by LDP executives avoided splitting votes for the party between the two heavyweights in the single-seat constituency. But the settlement is far from amicable, with resentment simmering on the side of the ousted party veteran.

