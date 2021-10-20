Japan Confirms 391 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 391 novel coronavirus infection cases and 10 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients dropped by 18 from Tuesday to 276.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases dropped by 31 from a week before to 41, standing below 100 for the 12th successive day.

The Japanese capital logged five new deaths among infected people.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases fell 46.7 pct week on week to 47.3, below 50 for the first time since June 28 last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]