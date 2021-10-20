Crown Princess Kiko’s Father Hospitalized

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tatsuhiko Kawashima, the father of Japanese Crown Princess Kiko, was admitted to a Tokyo hospital for an emergency Tuesday, sources familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

No details have been confirmed about the condition of Kawashima, 81-year-old honorary professor at Gakushuin University.

The Crown Princess and her two daughters, Princess Mako and Princess Kako, visited the hospital to see him on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sources.

On Tuesday morning, Princess Mako visited the three sanctuaries at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to report to ancestors of the Imperial Family and deities that she will marry commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday.

