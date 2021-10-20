Chinese People's Impression of Japan Worsens: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Chinese people's impression of Japan worsened this year for the first time in eight years, a joint survey conducted in Japan and China showed Wednesday.

The survey showed that 66.1 pct of Chinese people have a negative impression of Japan, up 13.2 percentage points from last year's survey.

This marked the first increase since 2013, a year after Japan nationalized the Senkaku Islands, an island chain in the East China Sea claimed by China.

The survey was conducted by Genron NPO, a Japanese nonprofit think tank, and China International Publishing Group between August and September.

On reasons for having a negative impression of Japan, 77.5 pct cited "a lack of apologies and remorse over a history of invasion" and 58.7 pct named "the dispute over the Senkaku Islands." These were the top two reasons as in the previous survey.

