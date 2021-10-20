"Tonkatsu" Meals Available at Half Price after Voting

Newsfrom Japan

Yamagata, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Hirata Farms Co., known for its "kinkaton"-brand pork, will launch a campaign to cut the prices of "tonkatsu" pork cutlet meals by half for people who will have voted in Japan's Oct. 31 general election.

The "election discount" campaign by the restaurant chain operator based in Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, is aimed at encouraging voters, especially young people, to cast their ballots in the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Those who vote in the Sakata city assembly election to be held also on Oct. 31 will be eligible for the discount as well.

Hirata Farms will conduct the campaign at its 12 directly operated outlets in Tokyo, Yamagata and neighboring Miyagi Prefecture between Monday and Nov. 7, including the period for early voting.

Customers can enjoy dishes, including the mainstay pork loin cutlet set meal, at half price if they present, when checking out, the voting certificates issued by the election management commissions of local governments.

