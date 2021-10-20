COVID-19 Eatery Restrictions to Be Lifted in Tokyo Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures are set to lift their requests for shorter operating hours at restaurants and bars next week as the COVID-19 situation is calming down.

The Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectural governments said Wednesday that they will end their requests for shorter hours and allow all local restaurants and bars to serve alcohol, effective Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to lift restrictions for restaurants and bars it has certified as taking sufficient measures against infections.

Restaurants and bars in Chiba, excluding those meeting strict standards against infections, have been asked to operate for shorter hours with restrictions on alcohol service.

"We aim to prevent a spread of infections while maintaining social and economic activities," Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai told a news conference.

