Biden's Envoy Pick Vows to Deepen Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to Japan, on Wednesday vowed to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance to better counter China and deal with other regional issues.

"For more than 60 years, the partnership between the United States and Japan has been the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific," Emanuel said in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. "If confirmed, my top priority will be to deepen these ties while we confront our common challenges."

He also said, "The challenges and opportunities we face underscore the imperative of strengthening our bonds with our closest ally, Japan."

Noting that "China aims to conquer through division," Emanuel underlined the need to ensure security through regional unity "built on the U.S.-Japan alliance."

Emanuel welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's policy of not necessarily limiting his country's defense spending to 1 pct of its gross domestic product.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]