Japanese Pianists Win 2nd, 4th Prizes in Chopin Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi have won the second and fourth prize, respectively, in the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition, the organizer of the contest announced Thursday.

It was the first time in 16 years for a Japanese-born pianist to win a prize in the prestigious piano competition, which is held in Warsaw every five years.

It is known as one of the three biggest piano competitions in the world and regarded as a gateway to success for young pianists. The latest event was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sorita, 27, captured the highest prize for a Japanese-born pianist in the Chopin competition, tying Mitsuko Uchida, who won the second prize in 1970. Uchida now has British citizenship.

Canada's Bruce Liu won the top prize at this year's contest. The competition's three-day finals until Wednesday, had 12 participants from 10 countries.

