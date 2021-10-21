Tokyo Disney Parks to Extend Operating Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea said Thursday that it will extend the operating hours of the theme parks, beginning next month, following the lifting of a novel coronavirus state of emergency last month.

Oriental Land Co. <4661> also said it will ease restrictions on the number of visitors to the two theme parks in stages.

The theme parks, located in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, currently have the shortened operating hours of between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

From Nov. 1, Tokyo Disneyland will be open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Tokyo DisneySea between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The Chiba prefectural government has decided to remove its COVID-19 restrictions on commercial facilities in response to the lifting of the state of emergency.

