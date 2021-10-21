Tokyo to Lift COVID-19 Eatery Restrictions on Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday that it will lift its request on eateries to shorten operating hours on Monday due to an improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

The request will be lifted for restaurants and bars certified as taking sufficient infection prevention measures.

Currently, some 100,000 certified restaurants and bars are being asked to stop serving alcohol by 8 p.m. and close by 9 p.m., a request that has been in place since a COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted on Oct. 1.

The metropolitan government will lift pandemic restrictions on restaurants and bars for the first time since November last year. Certified restaurants and bars account for about 80 pct of the total in the Japanese capital.

Restrictions on uncertified restaurants and bars will also be eased, but they will be asked to stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m. They are currently asked to close by 8 p.m. and not to serve alcohol.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]