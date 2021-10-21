Rengo to Demand 2 pct Pay-Scale Hike
Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, confirmed Thursday that it will demand a pay-scale increase of about 2 pct in 2022 "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations.
It will call for a pay-scale hike for the ninth consecutive year.
Rengo will also seek a combined increase of about 4 pct in seniority-based wages and pay scales, aiming to lift the salary standard from the bottom up and correct wealth gaps.
The size of Rengo's demand for pay-scale growth has been maintained since 2016.
Rengo, the umbrella body of labor unions across Japan, will make a formal decision on its policy for the upcoming shunto at a central committee meeting on Dec. 2.
