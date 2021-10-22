Sparks Fly as Ex-Allies Face Off in Constituency in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo No. 18 constituency in the general election on Oct. 31 is seeing a showdown of former allies from the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

Akihisa Nagashima, a candidate from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who used to represent the neighboring No. 21 district in the Japanese capital, will face off against former Prime Minister Naoto Kan of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Kan has been elected to the House of Representatives 13 times. The friends-turned-foes are in a heated battle in the No. 18 constituency, which covers a suburban area of Tokyo.

Fighting the Benefactor

