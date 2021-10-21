Kotani Named Next President of International Science Council

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Motoko Kotani, executive vice president for research at Tohoku University, has been elected the next president of the International Science Council, according to the Science Council of Japan.

Kotani, a member of the SCJ, is one of the first two Japanese nationals given executive posts at the ISC, which brings together scientific organizations worldwide including national academies.

"It's a great privilege. I'm feeling a heavy responsibility," Kotani told an online press conference Thursday. She expressed a view that Japan's academic and scientific contributions to the world led to the elections.

Kotani will participate in the management of the ISC as president-elect until 2024. After that, she will serve as president for three years.

Also, Sawako Shirahase, a council member of the SCJ and professor at the University of Tokyo, was elected vice president for finance of the ISC.

