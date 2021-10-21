Japan Reports 345 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 345 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the fifth straight day below 500.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by 16 from the previous day to 260, while 16 deaths among infected people were reported.

No new infections were confirmed in 14 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Miyagi, Wakayama and Kagoshima.

In Tokyo, 36 new infections were reported, down by 26 from a week earlier and the fifth straight day below 50.

The seven-day average of new cases dropped 43.5 pct from a week before to 43.6 in the capital. Tokyo saw its number of severely ill patients decrease by three from the previous day to 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]