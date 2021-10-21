Tokyo Confirms 36 New COVID-19 Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 36 new COVID-19 infections among people in the Japanese capital on Thursday, while reporting two new deaths among infected people.

Tokyo's daily infection tally fell by 26 from a week earlier to stay below 100 for the 13th straight day.

The seven-day moving average of daily infection totals stood at 43.6, down 43.5 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by three from the previous day to 24.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]