Japanese Panel Calls for GPS Monitoring of Defendants on Bail

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Legislative Council Thursday proposed allowing the use of GPS monitoring devices to prevent indicted individuals from fleeing the country while on bail.

The proposal by the advisory panel to the justice minister came after former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn in December 2019 escaped from Japan while on bail awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

The council called for enabling courts to order defendants to wear GPS devices if there is a possibility of them fleeing Japan after being released on bail.

The panel also proposed harsher punishments for public insults in order to deter cyberbullying. The call followed the apparent suicide of professional wrestler and reality show celebrity Hana Kimura in May last year following online abuse.

The criminal code currently stipulates that insults be punished by a petty fine of at least 1,000 yen and less than 10,000 yen, or misdemeanor imprisonment without work of at least one day and less than 30 days.

