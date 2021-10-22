Death Penalty Sought for Ex-Nurse over Fatal Hospital Poisoning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Friday demanded the death penalty for a former nurse of a hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, over serial poisoning murders at the facility in 2016.

"The acts were selfish and premeditated," the prosecutors said in their closing arguments the same day. "There is no scope for leniency."

In the first hearing of her lay-judge trial at Yokohama District Court earlier this month, Ayumi Kuboki, 34, pleaded guilty to killing three inpatients at former Oguchi Hospital in the capital of Kanagawa, near Tokyo, by injecting antiseptic into intravenous drip bags.

She claimed in court that she committed the acts in a way that inpatients would die while she was off duty. In the first hearing, the prosecutors said that Kuboki made such injections as she was concerned that if inpatients died when she was working, she would be blamed by bereaved families.

While admitting the allegations, Kuboki's defense team said the former nurse was in a state of diminished capacity as she was suffering from schizophrenia at the time.

