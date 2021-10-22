Japan Aims to Double Renewal Energy Share to Cut Emissions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan adopted on Friday a target of doubling the share of renewable energy in the country's overall power generation in fiscal 2030 from the fiscal 2019 level.

The target was included in the government's new basic energy plan, endorsed in a round-robin-style cabinet decision, which shows a path to realizing its target of reducing Japan's greenhouse gas emissions by 46 pct from the fiscal 2013 level.

A senior official of the industry ministry calls the target "ambitious." But the plan lacks concrete measures, and the public is watching to see how serious the government will be in setting out a course for increasing the use of renewable energy.

The plan was updated for the first time in about three years, ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, which will start from Oct. 31.

The government will compile an international emissions-cutting commitment for fiscal 2030, on the basis of the plan and another one to tackle global warming, which was also adopted by the cabinet decision.

