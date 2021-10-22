Tokyo Logs 26 New COVID-19 Cases, Fewest This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 26 new COVID-19 infection cases on Friday, the lowest daily tally this year, the metropolitan government said.

One infected person was newly confirmed to have died.

The seven-day average of new infection cases dropped 40.4 pct from a week before to 39.1. The number of severely ill patients fell by three from Thursday to 21.

