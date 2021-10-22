Princess Mako Bids Farewell to Emperor, Empress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako said her farewells to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday, ahead of her marriage with commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday.

Princess Mako and the Imperial couple held a conversation in a peaceful atmosphere for around one hour, according to the Imperial Household Agency. Princess Aiko, the couple's daughter, joined them in the middle of the meeting.

Women who lose their Imperial Family status due to marriage customarily express gratitude to the Emperor and the Empress in the "Choken-no-Gi" rite. This time, Princess Mako met privately with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

No official marriage-related ceremony for Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, is scheduled. On Tuesday, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the three sanctuaries at the Imperial Palace privately to report her marriage.

The agency said Princess Mako will quit as president of the Japan Kogei Association and honorary president of the Japan Tennis Association on Tuesday. Princess Kako, her younger sister, will succeed her in the tennis association post.

