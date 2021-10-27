Minister Suematsu Wants School Class Size Reduced to 30 Kids

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan should aim to reduce the maximum number of children per class at public elementary and junior high schools to 30 eventually, education minister Shinsuke Suematsu has said.

"Meticulous teaching that meets individual needs is required at both elementary and junior high schools," Suematsu said in a recent media interview after taking up the post Oct. 4.

In March, Japan enacted a bill to revise the law on class sizes and numbers of educational personnel in public compulsory schools, with the aim of lowering the maximum class size to 35 children in stages at public elementary schools.

"We'll conduct experimental studies on the impact of class size cuts on learning and educational activities," he said.

"Based on the results, we'd like to discuss desirable forms of education," including whether to reduce the maximum number of students per class at junior high schools to 35 or even lower from 40 at present, he said.

