Japan's Princess Mako Turns 30

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako, who will leave the Imperial Family upon her marriage with commoner Kei Komuro next week, turned 30 on Saturday.

The princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, is preparing calmly for her marriage, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

No birthday celebration event for the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past year, Princess Mako joined her parents and younger sister, Princess Kako, in talking virtually with experts from various fields including infectious diseases and child care.

As her last official duty as a member of the Imperial Family, Princess Mako served as honorary president of an international ceramics festival in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, until Sunday. She sent a video message to the event's opening ceremony late last month.

