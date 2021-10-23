INTERVIEW: ICAN Member Wants More Debate in Japan on Nuke Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political parties need to discuss more about whether the country should take part in the U.N. nuclear weapons ban treaty as an observer, a member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, said.

"All candidates should clarify their position and discuss (the matter)," Akira Kawasaki, a member of ICAN's international steering committee, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press, referring to Japan's Oct. 31 general election.

Many opposition parties and Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, support Japan obtaining observer status at the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Kawasaki said.

But most LDP lawmakers have avoided clarifying their stance on the matter, he said. ICAN, a coalition of disarmament activists, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for helping to achieve the treaty, which came into force in January this year.

He asked political parties to discuss whether the country should tolerate nuclear weapons and whether nuclear arsenals around the world should be reduced.

