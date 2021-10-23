G-7 Trade Ministers Vow to Eliminate Forced Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial countries Friday agreed on the need to create an international system to eliminate forced labor.

The ministers, meeting in London, expressed concerns over forced labor in global supply chains, including in the agricultural and garment sectors, in an apparent reference to China.

"We affirm that there is no place for forced labor in the rules-based multilateral trading system," the G-7 trade ministers said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Attending the meeting online, Japanese trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said that the G-7 countries should help companies respect human rights in their operations, including by creating a mechanism for international cooperation.

Forced labor in China's Xinjiang has been under fire globally. The United States and European countries have been moving to oblige businesses to reduce the risk of human rights violations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]