Kishida Mulls Trip to Scotland for Climate Summit

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering traveling to Glasgow, Scotland, for a U.N. climate summit set for Nov. 1-2, government officials said Saturday.

The trip will give Kishida the first opportunity to meet with world leaders in person since taking office early this month.

Kishida has been exploring the possibility of attending the climate conference, including virtually, as he recognizes it as a very important meeting.

But he may skip the trip, depending on the outcome of the country's general election scheduled for Oct. 31.

