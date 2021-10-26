ELECTION INSIGHT: Voters to Give Verdicts on Scandals Linked to Ex-LDP Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's general election on Sunday will give voters in two constituencies the opportunities to have their say on scandals involving two former members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Voters in the No. 1 constituency in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, are being asked whether Jun Matsumoto should be sent to the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, again in the election. He left the LDP earlier this year after he was found visiting high-end nightclubs in the Ginza district in Tokyo although the Japanese capital was under a novel coronavirus state of emergency imposed by the national government at the time.

Meanwhile, voters in the Tokyo No. 15 district will pick their new representative after former LDP member Tsukasa Akimoto was found guilty in a corruption case linked to a project to build a casino resort in Japan. He did not run in the Lower House election.

