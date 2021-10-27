Japan Vows to Help Reduce Methane Emissions Globally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to promote its technologies overseas to cut methane emissions as an international framework for reducing pollution from the greenhouse gas is scheduled to be launched shortly.

Methane accounts for 17 pct of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, the second largest source following carbon dioxide, at 64 pct, according to an estimate.

A report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed that methane emissions are responsible for about half of the increase of one degree Celsius in the average global temperatures from the period of 1850 to 1900.

Agriculture is a major source of human-related methane emissions, such as rice farming, cow burp and agricultural waste. In Japan, agriculture contributes some 80 pct of its methane emissions.

Japan has been leading efforts to reduce methane emissions. Its emissions are equal to one-23rd of those of the United States and one-15th of those of the European Union.

