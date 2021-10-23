Japanese Group to Permit Preimplantation Diagnosis in Fertility Care

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology plans to approve the conditional use of preimplantation diagnosis in fertility treatment, officials of the group said Saturday.

The society plans to revise internal regulations on preimplantation diagnosis as early as January, the officials said.

Currently, the society permits the use of preimplantation diagnosis, or the testing of chromosomes of eggs fertilized in vitro, only in clinical researches.

The restrictions are due to concerns that preimplantation diagnosis could lead to the selection of life.

Clinical researches using preimplantation diagnosis are currently conducted only for women who have experienced miscarriage or failed in-vitro fertilization two times or more.

