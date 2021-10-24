Japan's Ruling Bloc Likely to Win By-Election in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition is likely to win a by-election in Yamaguchi Prefecture for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Sunday.

The poll is one of the two Upper House by-elections held on Sunday as the first parliamentary polls since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office early this month.

The by-elections in Yamaguchi and Shizuoka prefectures are drawing keen attention ahead of an election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, set for Oct. 31.

In the race in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, Tsuneo Kitamura, a 66-year-old former Upper House member from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who is supported by Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, is likely to defeat two other candidates.

The Yamaguchi by-election took place after an LDP member left the Upper House to switch to the Lower House.

