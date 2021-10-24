Voting Underway in Japanese By-Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Voting is underway in two by-elections for Japan's House of Councillors on Sunday, the first parliamentary polls since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office early this month.

The Upper House by-elections in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures are drawing keen attention ahead of an election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, set for Oct. 31.

Three people filed their candidacies in the Shizuoka race to fill the vacancy left after an Upper House member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party resigned to run for the governorship of the central prefecture.

In the race in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, three people ran for a seat left vacant after an LDP member quit to switch to the Lower House.

Balloting ends at 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT), except in some areas.

