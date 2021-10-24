Kishida Calls for Debate on Enemy Base Attack Capability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that the country needs to thoroughly discuss whether to develop the capability to strike enemy missile bases.

The issue "requires thorough discussions first rather than preparations for a budget," Kishida said in a televised debate among leaders of ruling and opposition parties ahead of the Oct. 31 general election.

Developing the capability to strike enemy bases is "one of the options," said Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"Missile technologies are advancing every year. Politicians need to thoroughly consider ways to protect the people's lives and livelihood," he said.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, took a cautious stance about the LDP's call for boosting Japan's defense budget to 2 pct or more of the country's gross domestic product.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]