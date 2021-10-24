Tokyo Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 19 new COVID-19 infection cases on Sunday, a decrease of 21 from a week before and the first daily tally below 20 since June 17 last year, the metropolitan government said.

No new COVID-19 death was confirmed for the first time since Aug. 14 this year. There were 22 patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Saturday. The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 48.2 pct from a week before to 31.3.

Across Japan, there were 208 patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Saturday, the health ministry said.

