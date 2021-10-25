LDP Loses Upper House By-Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost a by-election in Shizuoka Prefecture for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Sunday, dealing a blow to Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida.

The poll is one of the two Upper House by-elections held on Sunday as the first parliamentary polls since Kishida took office early this month. An LDP candidate won the other race held in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The by-elections were drawing keen attention ahead of an election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, set for Oct. 31. Sunday's outcome is expected to give a boost to opposition parties.

In the central prefecture of Shizuoka, Shinosuke Yamazaki, a 40-year-old independent backed by two opposition parties, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, defeated two contenders, including an LDP candidate supported by Komeito, the party's coalition partner.

"Unfortunately, we fell just one step short of winning," Toshiaki Endo, chairman of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee, told reporters.

