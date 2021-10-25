57 Pct of Unaffiliated Voters Back Opposition Candidate in Shizuoka Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press exit poll has found that 57.6 pct of unaffiliated voters cast their ballots for an opposition-linked candidate in Sunday's House of Councillors by-election in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, while 30.0 pct voted for a candidate put up by the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Shinnosuke Yamazaki, 40, who ran as an independent and was supported by the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the major opposition Democratic Party for the People, won the by-election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, defeating LDP-fielded Yohei Wakabayashi, 49, who was supported by Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, and Chika Suzuki, 50, a candidate from the Japanese Communist Party. Suzuki drew support from 11.2 pct of unaffiliated voters.

Meanwhile, 78.3 pct of supporters of the LDP and 64.7 pct of Komeito supporters voted for Wakabayashi.

The poll in Shizuoka and the Upper House by-election in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, also held Sunday, were closely watched as precursors to next Sunday's general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet.

In the Yamaguchi election, LDP candidate Tsuneo Kitamura, 66, backed by Komeito, easily beat two opposition candidates.

