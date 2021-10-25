Princess Mako Bids Farewell to Ex-Japan Emperor, Empress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako on Monday bid farewell to former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, her grandparents, ahead of her marriage with commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday.

Visiting their Sento Kari Gosho temporary Imperial residence in Tokyo, Princess Mako met with the former Emperor and Empress, now holding the titles of Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, for the first time since March last year.

Princess Mako, the Imperial couple's first grandchild, arrived at the temporary residence by car around 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT).

With over 100 people gathering along the roadside near the residence, Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, waved her hand with a smile. She left the residence around 11:40 a.m.

On Tuesday, Princess Mako and Komuro will register their marriage with a municipal office and hold a press conference. There will be no marriage-related rituals or official ceremonies.

