Tokyo Disneyland Welcomes Guests in Halloween Costumes

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Disneyland on Monday started welcoming visitors in Halloween costumes under certain conditions.

Guests disguised as Disney characters from head to toe are allowed to stroll around the theme park for the first time in two years, only if they have special entrance tickets, after last year’s Halloween events were entirely called off there to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Visitors to Tokyo Disneyland, except for elementary school or younger children, are usually not allowed to be dressed fully in costumes so that they would not be confused with official characters welcoming guests. Adults could wear such costumes only during the Halloween season until two years ago.

This year, special ticket holders entering the theme park between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. are allowed to be fully costumed. They are asked to change into their costumes before entry. Guests in costumes can enjoy parades and part of the attractions at the park.

The daytime Halloween parade has already kicked off at Tokyo Disneyland, located in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. The park does not allow guests with regular tickets to be dressed fully in costumes out of concern that restrooms would become congested with those getting dressed or undressed.

