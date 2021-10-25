Kishida Seriously Takes Shizuoka By-Election Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment Monday over the loss of his ruling Liberal Democratic party's candidate in the previous day's by-election in Shizuoka Prefecture for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"It is a disappointing result," Kishida said of the race in the central Japan prefecture. "I will seriously accept the verdict of the prefecture's citizens," he told reporters in Tokyo.

In the by-election, Shinnosuke Yamazaki, who ran as an independent and was backed by the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the major opposition Democratic Party for the People, beat his two contenders, including LDP candidate Yohei Wakabayashi, supported by Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP.

"A combination of many factors led to this outcome," said the prime minister, also LDP president, who visited Shizuoka twice to campaign for Wakabayashi. "We will thoroughly analyze the loss."

The Shizuoka poll and the Upper House by-election in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, also held Sunday, were the first Japanese parliamentary elections since Kishida took office Oct. 4 and were closely followed as precursors to next Sunday's general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber. The LDP's candidate won the Yamaguchi election, defeating two opposition candidates.

